Martinez allowed three runs on three hits and a walk with six strikeouts in six-plus innings versus Arizona on Thursday. He did not factor in the decision.
The right-hander had no-hit Arizona through six innings, but he gave up two singles and a double to start the seventh. Genesis Cabrera allowed two inherited runners to score, but Martinez still finished with a quality start. The 29-year-old has posted a 4.22 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 30:16 K:BB in 53.1 innings this year. Martinez lines up for an unfavorable road start versus the Dodgers next week.
More News
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Returns with no-decision•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Activated ahead of start•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Returning from IL on Friday•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Could return over weekend•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Placed on injured list•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Looks good for next start•