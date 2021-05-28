Martinez allowed three runs on three hits and a walk with six strikeouts in six-plus innings versus Arizona on Thursday. He did not factor in the decision.

The right-hander had no-hit Arizona through six innings, but he gave up two singles and a double to start the seventh. Genesis Cabrera allowed two inherited runners to score, but Martinez still finished with a quality start. The 29-year-old has posted a 4.22 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 30:16 K:BB in 53.1 innings this year. Martinez lines up for an unfavorable road start versus the Dodgers next week.