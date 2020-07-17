Manager Mike Shildt said Thursday that Martinez has earned every opportunity to be in the starting rotation, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Since Jordan Hicks (elbow) opted out of playing this season and Giovanny Gallegos remains grounded in Mexico without an arrival date, it's logical to speculate Martinez could return to the closer role. However, manager Mike Shildt may decide to go a different direction in the ninth inning because Martinez has continued to impress coaches throughout camp and has been preparing as a starter since the conclusion of last season. The 28-year-old will count on his high velocity and movement heading into his eighth season with the Cardinals regardless of when he enters games. Martinez recorded an impressive 26.5 K% in 2019, notching his fifth straight season with an ERA below 3.65.