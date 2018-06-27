Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Quality start in win
Martinez (4-4) earned the win Tuesday, striking out eight over six innings while allowing two runs on six hits and a walk against the Indians.
Martinez allowed a pair of runs in the first inning, then settled in after that to shut down the Cleveland offense the rest of the night. The 26-year-old had been struggling since returning from the disabled list at the beginning of the month, so this was an impressive rebound effort. He induced 17 swinging strikes and logged his first quality start in his last six outings. He'll take a 3.22 ERA into Monday's road start against the Diamondbacks.
