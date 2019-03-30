Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Ramping up activity in rehab
Martinez (shoulder) has been playing "more aggressive, longer catch" on flat ground over the course of this week according to manager Mike Shildt, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
It's the latest positive news to emerge during Martinez's recovery process. The right-hander's next step will be to resume throwing off a mound, a step that could be imminent given the pace of Martinez's recent progress. Langosch also reports that the decision on whether the former ace will be prepared to fill a starting or relief role will be made in approximately mid-April.
More News
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Lands on IL•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Resumes throwing program•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Decision on role coming soon•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Out at least until May•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Nearing return to throwing•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Rehab delayed by one week•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Looking for a hitter to round out your lineup? Scott White shares the best the waiver wire...
-
Two-start pitchers rankings for Week 2
Week 2 (April 1-7) is the first to feature a full slate of two-start pitchers. Scott White...
-
FBT Podcast: Analyzing opening day
How much to believe from an unbelievable opening day? The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast breaks...
-
Chris Sale concerns overblown
Of all the surprising opening day performances, perhaps none got the attention of Chris Sale's...
-
Stuff that matters from opening day
From disastrous aces to surprise saves to shocking lineup decisions to Dodgers home runs, Scott...
-
Managing opening expectations
What's the difference between reacting to the earliest days of the season and overreacting...