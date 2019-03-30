Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Ramping up aggression in rehab

Martinez (shoulder) has been playing "more aggressive, longer catch" on flat ground over the course of this week according to manager Mike Shildt, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

It's the latest positive news to emerge during Martinez's recovery process. The right-hander's next step will be to resume throwing off a mound, a step that could be imminent given the pace of Martinez's recent progress. Langosch also reports that the decision on whether the former ace will be prepared to fill a starter or relief role will be made in approximately mid-April.