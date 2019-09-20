Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Rare stumble in ninth

Martinez was credited with his third hold in an extra-inning win over the Cubs on Thursday but allowed three earned runs on three hits and a walk over one-third of an inning while also recording one strikeout.

The normally reliable closer didn't have it Thursday, a rare occurrence during what has been a largely stellar stretch of high-leverage work for Martinez. Asked to slam the door in the bottom of the ninth and the Cardinals ahead 4-1, Martinez got himself into immediate trouble by issuing a leadoff walk to Nicholas Castellanos and a subsequent single to Kris Bryant. A Kyle Schwarber strikeout later, Ben Zobrist laced an RBI double and Willson Contreras immediately followed with a run-scoring single. The multi-run outing was the first on Martinez's ledger since Aug. 18 and also snapped the 11-appearance scoreless streak he'd forged since that outing.