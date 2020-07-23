Martinez fired four innings in an exhibition victory over the Royals on Wednesday, allowing one run on two hits and a walk while recording two strikeouts.

Martinez came on in relief of Miles Mikolas in what he expects to be his last appearance out of the bullpen in 2020 if all goes as planned. Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports that after the game, the newly minted rotation member expressed anticipation about his long-awaited return to starting following his stint as a closer in the latter portion of last season. "I got a lot of experience from the last two years," Martinez said. "I was a little bit frustrated because I was hurt, but that gave me good experience to be positive. And now I feel like I'm mature, the great guy to be healthy and the great guy to help the team and be focused for the whole season."