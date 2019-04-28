Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Ready for relief role
Martinez (shoulder) threw a successful bullpen session Friday and is comfortable with the team's decision to utilize him as a reliever when he's activated, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports. "Right now, I'm going to help the team from the bullpen," he added. "Maybe after the All-Star break I can get back to starting."
Martinez's words speak to the fact he's looking forward to returning to the rotation at some point, but the team hasn't given any official indication that's currently in the plans. The team medical staff will meet with Martinez before the weekend is out to map out the rest of his rehab process, which likely includes a live batting practice session against High-A Palm Beach hitters as the next step. Martinez also declared himself at "85 percent" Saturday, implying he's still multiple weeks from returning.
