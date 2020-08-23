Martinez (illness) will face live hitters Monday at Busch Stadium, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
The right-hander continues to make steady progress toward a return to action after receiving clearance to resume baseball activities, with his most recent accomplishment a bullpen session Saturday. Martinez's next step will be determined by how well he recovers from Monday's session, and there continues to be talk the veteran could re-start his season in a relief role in order to get him back into action quicker.
