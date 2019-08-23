Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Records 15th save
Martinez allowed two walks and struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save Thursday against the Rockies.
Martinez was called upon to protect a one-run lead in the ninth inning. While he struck out the first batter he faced, he made things interesting by surrendering free passes to the next two batters he faced before ultimately closing the door. It was a bounceback effort for Martinez, as he had allowed two earned runs on three hits in his previous outing -- though he still escaped with a save in that instance as well. For the season, he's managed a 3.74 ERA and 1.34 WHIP with 35 punchouts and 15 saves across 33.2 innings.
