Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Records 17th save

Martinez struck out two with no walks through 1.1 scoreless and hitless innings to record his 17th save in a 3-1 win over the Giants on Monday.

The Cardinals turned to Martinez with a runner on in the eighth inning, and he quickly delivered a strikeout to get out of the frame and shut down the Giants in the ninth inning to nail down the save. The 27-year-old has a 3.23 ERA with a 3.07 FIP in 39 innings this season.