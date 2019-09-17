Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Records 20th save
Martinez pitched one-third of an inning to record his 20th save in a 4-2 win over the Nationals on Monday.
The Cardinals called upon Martinez with two outs in the ninth inning, and he quickly forced a line-out to nail down his 20th save of the season. This was the first outing after Martinez was hospitalized with asthma. Martinez has a 4-2 record with a 3.00 ERA and 47 strikeouts through 41 appearances this season.
