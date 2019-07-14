Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Records fifth save
Martinez allowed one walk through 0.1 innings to record his fifth save in a 5-2 win over the Diamondbacks on Sunday.
Martinez entered the game with two outs in the ninth inning and two runners on base. The 27-year-old walked the first batter he faced to load the bases, but he forced a fly out to nail down his fifth save of the season. Martinez has saves in his last three appearances and hasn't allowed a run with a 4:1 K:BB in that span.
