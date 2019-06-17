Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Records second save

Martinez pitched two scoreless innings in the eighth and ninth while allowing one hit and striking out two batters to earn a save during a 4-3 victory against the Mets on Sunday.

Cardinals closer Jordan Hicks hasn't pitched since Thursday, but after throwing 14 pitches in the eighth, the Cardinals elected to stick with Martinez for the ninth. While he does have two successful saves in his last four outings, Martinez has allowed four earned runs in his last eight appearances. He is 1-0 with two saves, 3.09 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 11 strikeouts in 11.2 innings this season.