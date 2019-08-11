Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Registers 12th save

Martinez recorded the final two outs in the ninth to post his 12th save of the season in a 3-1 victory against the Pirates on Saturday.

He needed just six pitches to do it too, as he induced a lineout and popout. Martinez has seen his ERA rise more than half a run over his last 11 outings, but he's converted 10 of his most recent 11 save opportunities. Martinez is 3-2 with 12 saves, 3.48 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 31 strikeouts in 31 innings this season.