Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Registers 19th save

Martinez pitched a perfect ninth inning with one strikeout to record a save during a 2-0 victory against the Cardinals on Sunday.

The 27-year-old's ERA still sits north of 3.00, but he's been rather stellar lately, converting eight straight save opportunities and posting a 1.50 ERA in his last 12 appearances. He's given up just one hit over his last 5.1 frames. Martinez is 4-2 with 19 saves, a 3.07 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 45 strikeouts in 41 innings this season.