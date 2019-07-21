Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Registers eighth save

Martinez picked up the save after allowing a walk and striking out one over a scoreless inning Sunday against the Reds.

Martinez retired the first two batters of the inning before issuing a walk. He then managed to end the contest with a strikeout. Martinez has struggled of late (five runs allowed over his last four appearances), so it was good to see him get back on track with a scoreless frame Sunday.

