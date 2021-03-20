Martinez allowed five earned runs on five hits and two walks across three innings in a Grapefruit League loss to the Mets on Friday. He struck out one.

Martinez had allowed just two earned runs across the seven innings covering his previous pair of spring starts, so Friday's outing was unquestionably a step back. However, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports the veteran right-hander was satisfied with his reincorporation of a sinker that worked particularly well for him as both a starter and closer back in 2018. "All my two-seamers today were like I wanted," Martinez said. "That was a real two-seamer and a big two-seamer. ... I want to stay there, because for the season, it's going to help me a lot."