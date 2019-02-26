Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Rehab delayed by one week
Martinez (shoulder) had a PRP injection and won't be reevaluated until March 12, Mark Saxon of The Athletic reports.
Martinez had already been shut down for a two-week period due to concerns over his shoulder, and that period has now been extended by a week. An MRI taken in mid-February revealed no structural damage, but the injury and setback so early in the season are certainly discouraging. Even if he's fully cleared on March 12, his chances of building up to a starting role by Opening Day would appear minimal. His recent injury problems, which led to three trips to the injured list last season, have already prompted speculation that he may spend a considerable portion of the season as a reliever, and this latest setback should only serve to increase those odds.
