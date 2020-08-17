Martinez (undisclosed) was cleared to resume baseball activities Monday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
After he was sidelined since early August for an undisclosed reason, Martinez will now begin his rehab process at the Cardinals' alternate training site. It's unclear what shape the right-hander is in, and the length of his throwing program before returning to the rotation hasn't been determined yet.
