Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Resumes throwing program
Martinez (shoulder) returned to camp Wednesday and resumed his throwing program with a session of flat-ground catch, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
Martinez had been away since Saturday due to the birth of his daughter. The right-hander continues to track toward a possible May return, with mound work presumably the next step on his rehab checklist.
More News
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Decision on role coming soon•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Out at least until May•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Nearing return to throwing•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Rehab delayed by one week•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Spotted with sling•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Shut down for two weeks•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Outfield Tiers 3.0
Outfield is never lacking in options, as Scott White's tiers show, even if it's thin at the...
-
Jimenez ready for opening day
The service time waiting game likely no longer applies to hot White Sox prospect Eloy Jimenez,...
-
Baseball is back! Draft strategies
Did you get up early to watch the season opener from Japan? Heath Cummings and Adam Aizer did,...
-
Spring Notes: Are Bird, Cessa worth it?
Injuries have opened the door for Greg Bird and Luis Cessa to make the Yankees opening day...
-
Best values at closer
Trying to figure out which closers to draft? Paul Mammino looks for the best values based on...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 3.0
Individual roles are becoming better defined as opening day nears, but the relief pitcher position...