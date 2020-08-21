Martinez (illness) threw a bullpen session as scheduled Thursday but his exact plan for activation is still in process, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander is in the process of building his arm back up after overcoming a bout with coronavirus, and in an effort to speed up his return, Rogers reports the Cardinals could initially reintegrate him as a reliever. Martinez notably enjoyed considerable success while serving as a closer in the second half of the 2019 campaign, and he could conceivably fill a number of bullpen roles temporarily upon activation.