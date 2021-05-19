Martinez (ankle) will be activated from the 10-day injured list to start Friday against the Cubs, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The 29-year-old landed on the shelf May 11 with a right ankle injury, but he'll rejoin the rotation Friday after a brief absence. Martinez has a 4.35 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 22:14 K:BB across 41.1 innings through seven starts in 2021.