Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Returns to camp Saturday

Martinez (personal) returned to camp Saturday after skipping his scheduled Friday start and leaving the team facility early, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

The Cardinals ace threw a three-inning simulated game Friday against minor leaguers on the back fields of the team's Roger Dean complex before heading to his home near the team's Jupiter, Florida facility. Although the reasons for the missed start and early departure haven't been revealed, the team did confirm Martinez isn't suffering from any type of injury. The fact that he was back in camp Saturday is certainly encouraging as well and leaves him poised to take his next turn in the spring rotation early next week.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • charlie-blackmon.jpg

    Outfield Tiers 2.0

    Outfield is of course a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says our Scott...

  • francisco-lindor.jpg

    Shortstop Tiers 2.0

    Trea Turner stands alone at the top of the shortstop rankings, but the historically weak position...

  • travis-shaw.jpg

    Third Base Tiers 2.0

    Third base is deep, but not as deep as you might think given the number of multi-eligible players....