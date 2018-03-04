Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Returns to camp Saturday

Martinez (personal) returned to camp Saturday after skipping his scheduled Friday start and leaving the team facility early, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

The Cardinals ace threw a three-inning simulated game Friday against minor leaguers on the back fields of the team's Roger Dean complex before heading to his home near the team's Jupiter, Florida facility. Although the reasons for the missed start and early departure haven't been revealed, the team did confirm Martinez isn't suffering from any type of injury. The fact that he was back in camp Saturday is certainly encouraging as well and leaves him poised to take his next turn in the spring rotation early next week.