Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Returns to DL
Martinez was put on the 10-day DL on Tuesday due to a right shoulder strain.
As expected, Martinez will head back to the disabled list for the third time this season after suffering the shoulder injury during Monday's outing against Colorado. That start against the Rockies marked his return from the DL for an oblique issue, though that only cost him one turn in the rotation. The Cardinals have yet to offer up a timetable for his return, but it's expected that he will miss a few weeks at the very least.
More News
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Headed for DL•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Departs game with shoulder strain•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Exits outing with apparent injury•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Officially activated from DL•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Confirmed for Monday's start•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Throws scheduled bullpen session•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Can you trust these 20 'aces?'
Old standbys like Luis Severino and Corey Kluber haven't quite looked like themselves of late,...
-
Waivers: Who closes in Texas now?
There's an opening for saves in Texas. Meanwhile, Stephen Piscotty and Shane Bieber continue...
-
Waivers: Wheeler continues to roll
One NL East pitcher shined in what may have been his last start with his team. Another is about...
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 19
In a week with few good matchups for hitters, Scott White sees a lot to like in the Athletics...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Are we ready to trust in Robbie Ray and Jon Gray yet? What about Tanner Roark after a brilliant...