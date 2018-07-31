Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Returns to DL

Martinez was put on the 10-day DL on Tuesday due to a right shoulder strain.

As expected, Martinez will head back to the disabled list for the third time this season after suffering the shoulder injury during Monday's outing against Colorado. That start against the Rockies marked his return from the DL for an oblique issue, though that only cost him one turn in the rotation. The Cardinals have yet to offer up a timetable for his return, but it's expected that he will miss a few weeks at the very least.