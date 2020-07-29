Martinez (0-1) took the loss Tuesday as the Cardinals were dropped 6-3 by the Twins, surrendering six runs on seven hits and a walk over 3.2 innings. He struck out two.

Two of the hits off Martinez left the yard, including the Josh Donaldson blast in the fourth inning that chased him from the game. The right-hander threw 73 pitches (49 strikes) so he at least got a decent workload in, but the performance wasn't exactly a vote of confidence in the decision to keep Martinez in the rotation rather than move him back into the bullpen.