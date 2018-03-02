Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Scratched for personal reasons
Martinez has been scratched from Friday's game against the Red Sox due to personal reasons, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Martinez will throw a simulated game to get his work in and then will leave the facility. It's unknown how long his absence will be, though absences due to personal reasons tend to be short, which would leave him plenty of time to be ready to go by Opening Day.
