Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Scratched from season finale

Martinez will not start Sunday's game against the Brewers, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

Jack Flaherty will toe the rubber instead, with the Cardinals done playing spoiler after they officially eliminated Milwaukee from postseason contention with a win Saturday. Martinez saw his home-run rate spike this season, but he's not alone in that regard. Otherwise he had a pretty normal season by his standards, averaging better than a strikeout per inning while exceeding 200 frames for the first time in his career.