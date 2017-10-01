Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Scratched from season finale
Martinez will not start Sunday's game against the Brewers, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
Jack Flaherty will toe the rubber instead, with the Cardinals done playing spoiler after they officially eliminated Milwaukee from postseason contention with a win Saturday. Martinez saw his home-run rate spike this season, but he's not alone in that regard. Otherwise he had a pretty normal season by his standards, averaging better than a strikeout per inning while exceeding 200 frames for the first time in his career.
More News
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Struggles with command sans Molina•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Fans six to collect 12th win•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Shakes illness in time for start•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Hammered for seven runs in Friday loss•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Records 200th strikeout in quality start•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Shuts out Friars•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...