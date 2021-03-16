Martinez allowed two earned runs on five hits and a walk over four innings in a Grapefruit League loss to the Mets on Sunday. He struck out three.

That's back-to-back solid starts for Martinez after a rough Grapefruit League debut against the Astros back on March 4. The right-hander's chances of earning a rotation spot are increasingly strong due not only to his improved form over his last pair of turns, but because Miles Mikolas' shoulder problems are threatening to open up another vacancy in the rotation to start the season.