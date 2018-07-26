Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Set for bullpen session Friday

Martinez (oblique) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Friday, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Martinez tested out his strained right oblique by playing catch off flat ground Tuesday and will take another step forward when he resumes mound work Friday. If the bullpen session goes as expected, Martinez would likely be cleared to come off the 10-day disabled list when first eligible to start Monday at home against the Rockies. Martinez's potential return would likely result in Austin Gomber, who shined in a pot start Tuesday against the Reds, shifting to the bullpen.

