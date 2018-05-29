Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Set for rehab start Thursday

Martinez (lat) will make a rehab start for Double-A Springfield on Thursday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Martinez is scheduled to throw around 50-to-60 pitches, and the Cardinals figure to determine the next step in his rehab following Thursday's abbreviated outing. While nothing has been confirmed at this point, it sounds like the ace could potentially rejoin the big-league rotation next week if everything goes off without a hitch Thursday. Martinez had a shiny 1.62 ERA before landing on the disabled list with a lat strain May 10.

