Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Set to play catch
Martinez (shoulder) is slated to play catch Monday, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
Martinez is slated to throw for the first time since landing on the disabled list with a shoulder injury last week -- his third trip to the shelf this season. He was initially expected to miss 3-to-4 starts as a result of the injury, though his exact timetable will depend on how he responds to his throwing program.
