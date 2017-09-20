Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Shakes illness in time for start

Martinez (illness) is expected to make his scheduled start Thursday against the Reds, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The Cardinals sent Martinez home last Sunday, as they did not want the flu-like bug he was dealing with to spread. Manager Mike Matheny provided an update Tuesday, saying Martinez has already improved and will join the team in Cincinnati to start on schedule. Martinez struggled against the Cubs his last time out, and he's had a tough time with the Reds in two starts this season, allowing nine earned runs on 10 hits over 11.1 innings. Regardless, most owners will want to keep him active.