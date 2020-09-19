Martinez didn't factor into the decision in the first game of Friday's doubleheader against the Pirates, allowing five runs (one earned) on three hits and four walks over 3.2 innings. He struck out one.

While the blow to his ERA was cushioned by some poor defense -- the first Pittsburgh run scored on a catcher's interference call against Yadier Molina, and errors by Paul DeJong and Tommy Edman contributed to a three-run fourth inning for the Bucs -- Martinez was mostly the author of his own misfortune, walking the first three batters he faced and throwing only 41 of 77 pitches for strikes before getting the hook. The right-hander will take an 8.40 ERA and 14:8 K:BB through 15 innings into what's likely to be his final appearance of the regular season Wednesday in Kansas City.