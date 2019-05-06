Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Shifting rehab to Triple-A

Martinez (shoulder) will continue his minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Memphis, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

Martinez will move his rehab to Triple-A after needing just six innings to get through a perfect inning in his first rehab appearance for High-A Peoria over the weekend. The Cardinals have not yet determined how many minor-league appearances Martinez will need before being cleared to rejoin the big-league club, leaving his return date murky.

More News
Our Latest Stories