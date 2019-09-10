Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Shot at rotation return in '20?

Martinez, who has converted 17 of 18 save opportunities as the closer since Jordan Hicks (elbow) was sidelined, is expected to have an opportunity to compete for a rotation spot in spring training, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander's pitch arsenal has proven to be effective in late-inning, high-leverage situations, and Rogers reports that Martinez does enjoy filling the closer's role for now. However, working as a starter apparently remains his preference, as Martinez has continued to express a desire to have an opportunity to return to the rotation next season. The scenario shapes up as an interesting one for the Cardinals, given that Hicks isn't slated for a return until mid-season in 2020, at the earliest. Therefore, if Martinez were to succeed in his bid to return to starting, alternative closers such as Andrew Miller and John Gant would likely have to be given a run with the ninth-inning role for multiple months to open the campaign.