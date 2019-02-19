Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Shut down for two weeks

Martinez will not be allowed to throw for two weeks, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

The Cardinals are concerned that Martinez's arm strength is not where it should be, though an MRI taken Monday revealed no structural damage, Langosch reports. That suggests he's unlikely to miss a large portion of time, though he'll still need to build back up following the two-week period, leaving him less than a month to get ready for Opening Day. Martinez made three trips to the disabled list last season while battling shoulder, oblique and lat issues, so it's certainly disconcerting to see those issues beginning again so soon this season.