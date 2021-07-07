Martinez (thumb) is scheduled to throw a side session Tuesday or Wednesday to determine whether he'll be able to pitch Friday against the Cubs, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

The right-hander isn't believed to be dealing with a serious injury after exiting Sunday's start with a bruised right thumb, though his availability for the next turn through the rotation is up in the air. Wade LeBlanc should take the mound Friday should Martinez be unable to pitch for the Cardinals.