Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Slams door despite shaky outing

Martinez recorded the save after allowing two runs on three hits while striking out two over one inning Sunday against the Reds.

Martinez surrendered three straight hits to open the ninth inning, but he managed to settle down by inducing a flyout followed by a pair of punchouts to end the ballgame. Entering the day, the 27-year-old had given up just one run over his last seven outings (six innings), so Sunday's performance was uncharacteristic of the right-hander.