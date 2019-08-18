Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Slams door despite shaky outing
Martinez recorded the save after allowing two runs on three hits while striking out two over one inning Sunday against the Reds.
Martinez surrendered three straight hits to open the ninth inning, but he managed to settle down by inducing a flyout followed by a pair of punchouts to end the ballgame. Entering the day, the 27-year-old had given up just one run over his last seven outings (six innings), so Sunday's performance was uncharacteristic of the right-hander.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, sims, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Stash Luzardo again?
Injuries have prevented the Athletics' ace of the future from becoming their ace of the present,...
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...