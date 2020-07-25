Martinez will start Tuesday's game on the road against the Twins, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Martinez was dominant in his final tuneup during an exhibition game against the Royals, and he'll make his first start of the regular season in Minnesota. The right-hander will rejoin the Cardinals' rotation after serving as the closer last season, when he converted 24 of 27 save chances with a 3.17 ERA over 48.1 innings.