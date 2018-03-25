Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Solid in final tune-up for Opening Day
Martinez threw 55 pitches against Marlins minor-leaguers Saturday in his final tune-up for Opening Day, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
Manager Mike Matheny is keeping several starters from any exposure to the Mets' major-league squad as spring winds down, which led to Martinez getting in his final preparation for Opening Day on a back field Saturday. The hard-throwing right-hander struck out six and allowed just one run over his four innings in an unsurprisingly crisp outing. He's now set to next take the mound at Citi Field against the Mets next Thursday in his second consecutive season-opening start.
More News
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Stretches out against minor leaguers•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Grabs first win of spring•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Officially named Opening Day starter•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Expected Opening Day starter•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Focuses on cutter Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Returns to camp Saturday•
-
Top 2018 fantasy baseball slepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Ray
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Lorenzo Cain, Robby Ray will...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 3.0
How many safe, dominant saves sources are there? Our Scott White looks at the distribution...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 3.0
There's the Big Four at starting pitcher, and there's everyone else, right? Check out the rest...
-
Hand injury hurts Bumgarner's value
In what was likely his final start of spring, Madison Bumgarner suffered a broken hand. Chris...
-
Outfield Tiers 3.0
Outfield is, of course, a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says Scott...