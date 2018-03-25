Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Solid in final tuneup for Opening Day
Martinez threw 55 pitches against Marlins minor leaguers Saturday in his final tuneup for Opening Day, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
Manager Mike Matheny is keeping several starters from any exposure to the Mets' major-league squad as spring winds down, which led to Martinez getting in his final preparation for Opening Day on a back field Saturday. The hard-throwing right-hander struck out six and allowed just one run over his four innings in an unsurprisingly crisp outing. He's now set to next take the mound at Citi Field against the Mets next Thursday in his second consecutive season-opening start.
