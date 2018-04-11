Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Solid in Tuesday's no-decision

Martinez didn't factor into the decision in a 5-3 extra-inning victory over the Brewers on Tuesday, allowing an earned run on six hits and two walks across six innings. He struck out four.

A first-inning, 411-foot solo home run by Eric Thames accounted for Martinez's one run, although he struggled some with control while throwing just 55 of 92 pitches for strikes. The round tripper was the first Martinez had given up over his first three appearances, and he's now allowed just Tuesday's run over the 14.1 innings spanning his last two starts. Martinez has lowered his season ERA from 8.31 to 2.41 over his last two trips to the mound after a rough opener against the Mets, and he'll try again for his second win of the season in a projected start against the Reds next Sunday.