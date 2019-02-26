Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Spotted with sling
Martinez (shoulder) was spotted at camp Tuesday with his right arm in a sling, Mark Saxon of The Athletic reports.
The Cardinals haven't offered an update on Martinez's condition since revealing Feb. 19 that he would be on a no-throw regimen for two weeks, but the fact that he was a sling suggests his shoulder issue may be more severe than the club has previously suggested. It's possible the team provides more clarity on Martinez's outlook in the days to come, but the 27-year-old is looking likely to open the 2019 campaign on the injured list at this juncture.
