Martinez drew the start for the Cardinals Blue team in Saturday night's intrasquad scrimmage and recorded four strikeouts across two innings, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander was facing many of the Cardinals' regulars in the outing, so his effectiveness was particularly impressive. One of Martinez's four whiffs was a swinging strikeout of Paul Goldschmidt, and he never allowed a hit over his 28 pitches, 18 which found the strike zone. "I thought he looked sharp, especially the offspeed stuff, which is safe to say he's definitely been working on his stuff while he's been away," catcher Matt Wieters said. "The offspeed stuff normally takes awhile to come back, but it was sharp from the get go today, which a good sign."