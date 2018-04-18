Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Start bumped up to Saturday
Martinez's next start will come Saturday against the Reds, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
The Cardinals have had two games postponed in a span of three days, causing some shuffling of their rotation. Martinez will jump ahead of Miles Mikolas in the rotation, as Mikolas will now slide back to Sunday. If St. Louis wanted to keep Martinez on four days' rest, they could bump him ahead of Michael Wacha as well and throw him on Friday, but they seem to have settled on giving him one extra day and throwing him Saturday instead.
More News
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Earns win with stellar outing Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Solid in Tuesday's no-decision•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Dominates Brewers on Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Struggles with command Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Solid in final tuneup for Opening Day•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Stretches out against minor leaguers•
-
Prospects: Torres pushing for promotion?
Gleyber Torres is off to a nice start, and the Yankees have a need at third base. Could a promotion...
-
Waivers: Hader, Devenski get saves
The reliever position is changing in Fantasy Baseball, and guys like Chris Devenski and Josh...
-
Trade values for H2H top 200
You could try to make a play for the Astros' Gerrit Cole, but according to our Scott White's...
-
A new (improved?) Lopez
Value hunters remember the Reynaldo Lopez of 2017: lots of upside, disappointing results. But...
-
Podcast: Early Fantasy trends
Which early developments could have a significant Fantasy impact? We’re tracking the important...
-
Waivers: Lopez, Smith emerging
Looking to make an impact add? A few showed their upside Monday and are worth adding.