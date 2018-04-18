Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Start bumped up to Saturday

Martinez's next start will come Saturday against the Reds, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

The Cardinals have had two games postponed in a span of three days, causing some shuffling of their rotation. Martinez will jump ahead of Miles Mikolas in the rotation, as Mikolas will now slide back to Sunday. If St. Louis wanted to keep Martinez on four days' rest, they could bump him ahead of Michael Wacha as well and throw him on Friday, but they seem to have settled on giving him one extra day and throwing him Saturday instead.