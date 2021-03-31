Martinez fired three scoreless innings in a Grapefruit League tie with the Mets on Monday, allowing no hits and one walk while recording two strikeouts.

The right-hander, who'll open the season in the starting rotation, will head into the season with some serious momentum after firing the equivalent of a complete-game shutout over his last pair of spring outings. Martinez's Grapefruit League performances ran the gamut from stellar to dreadful, as he gave up a combined 13 earned runs in three trips to the mound while posting scoreless efforts in three others.