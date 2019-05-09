Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Still 10-to-14 days away
Manager Mike Shildt said Martinez (shoulder) could be ready to return in 10-to-14 days, David Solomon of 590 The Fan reports.
Martinez looked good during his second rehab appearance Wednesday -- and first for Triple-A Memphis -- firing 23 pitches and recording one strikeout in a scoreless inning of relief. The right-hander was apparently sitting around 95-98 mph with his fastball. He'll likely need to make a handful more appearances with Memphis before being cleared to rejoin the the big club, but if everything goes as planned, it sounds like Martinez could be back with the Cardinals as early as May 21, when the Cardinals begin a two-game series against the Royals.
