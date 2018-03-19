Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Stretches out against minor leaguers
Martinez stretched out to 100 pitches in a minor-league game on the back fields Sunday, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
Considering the level of competition, it wasn't exactly the smoothest of outings for the Opening Day starter, as he allowed six runs over six innings. However, the most important takeaway for the Cardinals and Martinez was his ability to continue boosting his endurance in anticipation of his March 29 season-opening matchup against the Mets. Manager Mike Matheny is likely to keep some members of the projected starting rotation "shielded" from Grapefruit League exposure during the last 10 days of spring training, especially considering that St. Louis plays three of its final eight exhibitions versus the same New York squad they'll open 2018 against.
