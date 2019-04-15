Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Strong bullpen session

Martinez (shoulder) threw 20 fastballs without setbacks in his Friday bullpen session at Busch Stadium, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

Manager Mike Shildt received encouraging reports from the session, which marked Martinez's first time back on the mound since the opening week of spring camp. The right-hander is slated to engage in another 20-pitch session Monday. If that also goes off without a hitch, Martinez will next begin introducing offspeed pitches and will simulate breaks between innings by stopping at various intervals during the sessions.

